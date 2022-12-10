Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up for a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college...
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up for a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.

Oklahoma (7-3) had just three players in double figures, with Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. He was followed by Milos Uzan with 15 points and Jalen Hill with 11. The Sooners shot 57.1% from the field.

Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 59.3% from the field, and Mahki Mitchell had 10.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Arkansas: Hosts Bradley next Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) takes the field as he's introduced before the...
NFL fines Bengals safety for faking injury
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Chiefs downgrade Toney to out for Broncos game
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45...
Heisman Trophy finalist already leaning in to Mahomes comparisons
O-Zone: How does Laquey girls basketball prepare to play at 4 a.m.?
O-Zone: How does Laquey girls basketball prepare to play at 4 a.m.?