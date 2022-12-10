Driver who crashed into Apple store is released on bail

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail two-and-half weeks later.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive, officials said. He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Rein was arrested last month after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store, officials said.

A woman describes hearing the deadly crash at an Apple Store in Massachusetts. (Source: WFXT via CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021

Latest News

Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home
The Barton County Sheriff announced on Thursday that 68-year-old Steven Hanks had been arrested...
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student
Fatal Howell County crash
Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.
For the first time since the days after six people were killed in a tornado at an Edwardsville,...
Amazon answers questions about safety changes year after deadly warehouse tornado