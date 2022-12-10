Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Caulfield, Mo. has died after a head-on crash Friday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Aaron Schlegel died after another car crossed the center line and hit Schlegel’s car head-on.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Highway 160 just west of South Fork. The driver and passenger of the car that crossed the center lane were taken to a hospital in West Plains in serious condition. Schlegel had a passenger with him and she was also taken to a hospital in West Plains in serious condition.

This crash marks Troop G’s 30th fatality for 2022.

