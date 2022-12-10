Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go.

To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield, says the utility is rolling out a rebate for the first time this year.

“This year, we developed the heating system tune-up where a customer can have up to two units in a premise tuned up,” says Alexander.

City Utilities customers that have their furnaces inspected and tuned up from September 1 to December 31 will be eligible for the rebate. After the service is performed, customers will have 90 days to submit their application with an invoice from the contractor showing that the work was completed.

In terms of how the rebate will come to the customers, Alexander says the utility will keep it simple.

“The rebate will apply directly to their account,” Alexanders states. “That’s probably the easiest and most rapid way to do that.”

With a 6-week processing period, Alexander and City Utilities encourages customers to submit their applications online for faster processing.

Why is the utility stressing the importance of a tune-up? Safety and efficiency.

A typical maintenance check or tune-up performed by a heating company or licensed contractor can spot any small potential problems before they can lead to costly repairs. In the case of natural gas heating systems, a system check can make sure that a properly running system won’t lead to any carbon monoxide or gas leaks in your home. Alexander states that not only can an efficient heating system prolong its running life.

“The more efficiently that that heating system operates, you’re going to save money on that,” Alexander notes. “In the long term, that’s what we’re really trying to help customers do. Save on their utility bill, whether that be electric or gas, or water. Whatever the commodity is, we want our customers to get the best benefit for the money they’re putting into the systems.”

In terms of customer response, Alexander is pleased about the overwhelming response to the program and hopes it continues a trend.

“Probably the most amount of feedback we’ve gotten on some of our rebates was last year when we had the insulation rebate for adding additional insulation to a home,” Alexander says. “We do get good feedback from customers that these are beneficial rebates. These are good ways to help customers make some changes to their homes that may be needed.”

He does note that the utility isn’t the only one seeing quite a bit of customer response.

“We know the overwhelming response we’re seeing on this... we know the service companies are seeing a great demand on their services to come and do these,” says Alexander. “It’s not just because of this rebate, but it’s that time of year.”

City Utilities customers that want more information on the rebate and a list of registered contractors can follow the link here. Customers with other utilities can contact their provider and see what rebates they have available.

