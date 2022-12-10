New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield.

Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University.

Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide autism evaluations, behavioral analysis, and psychological services, as well as speech therapy, and physical therapy.

The goal is to help families seeking answers for their children experiencing developmental delays.

“Families that have kids with autism oftentimes lose a household income of about $40,000 a year on average. That’s enough to send families into pverty and into hardships they cannot afford.” Tim Dygon, executive vice president of Arc of the Ozarks.

The clinic will be located at 2864 South Nettleton Ave.

