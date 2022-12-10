New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield.

Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University.

Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide autism evaluations, behavioral analysis, and psychological services, as well as speech therapy, and physical therapy.

The goal is to help families seeking answers for their children experiencing developmental delays.

“Families that have kids with autism oftentimes lose a household income of about $40,000 a year on average. That’s enough to send families into pverty and into hardships they cannot afford.” Tim Dygon, executive vice president of Arc of the Ozarks.

The clinic will be located at 2864 South Nettleton Ave.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it.
Doctors share signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it
Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road.
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021

Latest News

MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to assist children with autism
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle