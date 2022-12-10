Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle

Paul ADLER CPO performance
Paul ADLER CPO performance(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization.

Volunteers took to the stage singing festive songs and dancing. Adler and his ensemble performed songs from the Netflix show Stranger Things.

Other notable faces included Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Michael Gibson from KY3′s The Place.

Nearly $8,000 was raised tonight for CPO.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it.
Doctors share signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it
Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road.
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021

Latest News

(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Continuous high school basketball from Friday evening to Sunday evening...
Hoop lover’s heaven: 48 hours of continuous basketball at Greenwood this weekend
A local utility in the Ozarks is offering a financial incentive to customers to get their...
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
Here are practical gift ideas for drivers
Top gifts for drivers