Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization.

Volunteers took to the stage singing festive songs and dancing. Adler and his ensemble performed songs from the Netflix show Stranger Things.

Other notable faces included Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Michael Gibson from KY3′s The Place.

Nearly $8,000 was raised tonight for CPO.

