Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -Brigid Tilly of Republic came home from the hospital Friday nearly two months after a deadly crash.

It happened near Republic High School in mid-October killing two of the four teens in the vehicle.

The survivors are a 16-year-old boy, who suffered minor injuries, and 16-year-old Brigid, who suffered severe injuries.

“I really didn’t think we were gonna get to this day eight weeks ago,” said Shannon Tilly, Brigid’s mother. “When the police officers got here and told me that she was in a car accident and I had no idea what her injuries were.”

The four teens crashed into a tree that investigators say the driver had been speeding.

Brigid suffered severe injuries to her hip and heel. Her family feared she would never walk again.

“My sacrum was completely detached from my spine so I could have been paralyzed it was very scary,” said Brigid.

Doctors describe Brigid’s recovery as a miracle because she healed faster than they anticipated.

“Right before I went to my doctor’s appointment I just remember praying to Wyatt asking him to guide me and help me and make sure that I had good news,” said Brigid.

She’s talking about her friend15-year-old Wyatt Barnes, who is one of the teens who died in the crash.

The injury to her heel was so severe doctors almost had to amputate her foot and later her kidneys started to fail. So a helicopter flew her to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

“Her kidneys nearly failing was a blessing in disguise,” said Shannon. “It got us to the right plastic surgeons to take care of her heel because that’s who did the heel flap.”

“I am so blessed and so appreciative of everything that my family and my friends have done for me,” said Brigid. “My mom stayed in the hospital with me for eight weeks.”

Now her homecoming is happening much earlier than expected, she is starting to walk and is home just in time for her birthday and the holidays.

“I am so glad, grateful and lucky, and proud of how strong and determined she is,” said Shannon. “She could have just wallowed in self-pity but she did what she needed to do.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.