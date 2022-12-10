Runners in the Ozarks take part 4th annual Santa run

Springfield Santa Run
Springfield Santa Run(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing will get you more into the Christmas spirit than seeing a herd of runners dressed as Santa Claus running down the street.

Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece Santa suit to run in.

After the 5k, runners were treated to a Christmas party at Relics Event Center on W. Battlefield.

One of the organizers says it’s a great time and unlike anything else you’ll see this season.

“It’s just so cheerful. I mean, you don’t really experience anything else than seeing Santas of all ages, shapes, and sizes, and some of them in costumes too big for them. And some of them in too small. And everybody’s just having a really great time,” says Melissa Merrell of Fleet Feet.

All of the money that’s raised goes to Girls on the Run and Ozark Greenway.

