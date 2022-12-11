Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas

People riding bikes
People riding bikes
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.

USBR 80 begins in Little Rock and ends in West Memphis. Along the way, it passes through rural areas and historical downtowns in the Arkansas Delta.

“The designation of USBR 80 from North Little Rock to the Tennessee state line is the first USBR designation in Arkansas and the first segment of USBR 80 designated in the country,” explained Rex Vines, ARDOT Deputy Director and Chief Engineer and member of the Special Committee on U.S. Route Numbering.

“The establishment of a statewide bikeway network, including USBR corridors, is part of the implementation effort for the Arkansas State Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan,” he said.

The USBR System is a project that creates publicly accessible bicycle routes across the United States. The plan is for a 50,000-mile-long network of bicycle routes following urban streets, county roads, greenways, trail systems, and state highways for the purpose of long-distance (interstate) bicycle travel. Since this project began in 2008, it has grown to almost 19,000 total miles.

For more information on this new bike route and more visit the Adventure Cycling Association.

