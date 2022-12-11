Chiefs’ Kelce reaches 10,000 career receiving yards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is now just one of five tight ends in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

Kelce’s 38-yard reception in the first quarter also made him the fastest tight end to reach the milestone, breaking the old record by 37 games.

He also locked down his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season.

No other tight end has more than three.

