Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week.

Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m.

“We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and gifts to the kids!” said the department in a Facebook post.

Below is the general route of the hayride:

From Station 1, south on Red Top Rd to MO-TT. East on MO-TT to Cassity Rd. South to Potters Rd. South on Red Top Rd to 215. 65 to Woodstock Rd. East to Cumberland Rd. North to 38 & State Rd F. North on F to Flint Ridge Rd. West to Springfield Rd. Then East on Rocksdale Rd. 65 to Red Top Rd. Red Top south to Springwoods Loop. Then back to Station 1 on Red Top Rd.

Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District caroling map (KY3)

The department says those who live off the route can meet the carolers at designated stops.

