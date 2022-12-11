Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride

Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District
Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week.

Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m.

“We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and gifts to the kids!” said the department in a Facebook post.

Below is the general route of the hayride:

From Station 1, south on Red Top Rd to MO-TT. East on MO-TT to Cassity Rd. South to Potters Rd. South on Red Top Rd to 215. 65 to Woodstock Rd. East to Cumberland Rd. North to 38 & State Rd F. North on F to Flint Ridge Rd. West to Springfield Rd. Then East on Rocksdale Rd. 65 to Red Top Rd. Red Top south to Springwoods Loop. Then back to Station 1 on Red Top Rd.

Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District caroling map
Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District caroling map(KY3)

The department says those who live off the route can meet the carolers at designated stops.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.

Latest News

Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Activists sit on newly installed shipping containers along the border creating a wall between...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field following an NFL football...
Chiefs seeking to extend win streak over Broncos to 14
Highs in the 30s starting Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperature rollercoaster this week