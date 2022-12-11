Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon

35-year-old dies in rollover crash.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m.

Troopers report that 31-year-old Cary Whitten was driving west on the highway when she lost control. Her SUV went off the road, then rolled. The SUV finally stopped when it hit a fence.

35-year-old Dennis Wubler died in the crash after he was ejected from the vehicle. Whitten and a female baby were also ejected. They suffered serious injuries. A five-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

The highway patrol reports no one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt or safety device. This is Troop I’s 34th deadly crash so far this year.

