One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steele says the two eastbound cars were in a disturbance with each other before the crash. What led to that disturbance is still under investigation.

One of the drivers was arrested. There were three injuries in the crash that were non-life threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021

Latest News

Runners in the Ozarks take part 4th annual Santa run
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
2022 Downtown Christmas Parade
PICTURES: Rain doesn’t spoil 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
Pictures: 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade