One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steele says the two eastbound cars were in a disturbance with each other before the crash. What led to that disturbance is still under investigation.

One of the drivers was arrested. There were three injuries in the crash that were non-life threatening.

