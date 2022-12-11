Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is set to break ground on the McCracken Road project. It’s been in the works for a long time and will elevate a busy intersection and renovate the 95-year-old Old Mill Pond bridge.

Many cities in southwest Missouri are growing, and Ozark is no different.

Ozark city spokesperson, Samantha Payne, said that growth means even more reason to find a solution to a big problem at a popular Ozark landmark.

”This project is a lot more than just the bridge,” said Payne. “It is taking that entire intersection and raising it up.”

The intersection of McCracken Rd. and 3rd St. will be elevated and both sides will have underpasses for walkers.

Payne said elevating the intersection of McCracken and 3rd will fix issues with traffic, accidents, flooding, and more.

”More access for fire, ambulance, they’ll always have more access to that,” said Payne.

Payne said safety is at the forefront of this project, especially since this intersection is known to flood.

”We used to see these 100-year floods, but it seems like in the past 20 years, there’s been a lot more flooding, and how the water comes down makes a really big impact,” said Payne.

Payne said the new tunnels will also help with stormwater. Part of the funding for the project is coming from the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.

Construction was slowed down because of the pandemic, but Payne said they are ready to open Ozark up.

”It’s a safe passageway for kids and it connects a lot of those homes to our downtown area,” said Payne. “So I think it really will bring a lot of ecotourism for us.”

Payne said there are five phases to the project, and they start the Dec 19th. One of the phases ties into renovating the McCracken bridge, otherwise known as the Old Mill Pond bridge.

”It’s 95 years old,” said Payne. “So the reconstruction, the rehabilitation of it is going to be really important.”

She said the hope is to connect more people to the heart of the town.

“Tying all that together and allowing people to really get to experience how cool it is to be an Ozark, those just gives them more access to it via bike or walking,” said Payne.

Ozark officials said they hope to finish the project in less than a year.

