Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge fatal crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Next of kin has been notified.

