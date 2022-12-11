Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week.

First MoDOT will be doing more work on Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.

This time crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and painting stripes on the road. Just like the last couple of weeks, there will be a lane on the highway open at all times.

In Springfield, part of Pershing Street between South Avenue and Robberson Avenue will be closed for three weeks.

Crews will be making sidewalk and pedestrian improvements.

This work starts Monday at 6 a.m.

Construction crews will also have a street on the northwest side of Springfield blocked off this week.

Eldon Avenue, south of Division Street, is going to be closed while crews are working on the railroad crossing.

Crews are replacing the tracks and working on the road itself.

The city expects the work to be done by December 19th.

