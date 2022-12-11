Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week.

First MoDOT will be doing more work on Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.

This time crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and painting stripes on the road. Just like the last couple of weeks, there will be a lane on the highway open at all times.

In Springfield, part of Pershing Street between South Avenue and Robberson Avenue will be closed for three weeks.

Crews will be making sidewalk and pedestrian improvements.

This work starts Monday at 6 a.m.

Construction crews will also have a street on the northwest side of Springfield blocked off this week.

Eldon Avenue, south of Division Street, is going to be closed while crews are working on the railroad crossing.

Crews are replacing the tracks and working on the road itself.

The city expects the work to be done by December 19th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.

Latest News

Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Activists sit on newly installed shipping containers along the border creating a wall between...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field following an NFL football...
Chiefs seeking to extend win streak over Broncos to 14