Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes.

Marcus Hill/Laclede County Jail (ky3)

Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges.

Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a child and tampering with a witness with a different investigation.

Investigators say a woman stated after turning 14 years old, sexual contact between her and Hill would happen two-to-three times a week. Investigators say Hill would say she is meeting him to do chores and have the other adults that were around go run errands.

The former businessman is also facing 13 charges of deceptive business practices filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Hill is being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.

Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last month’s quadruple murder. (Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)

An Arkansas man accused of killing his parents and two others will also head to trial this week.

Donnie Trammell faces four counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm for the shooting deaths of William Clinton Trammell, and his wife, Sharon, as well as Shirley Watters, and her son, James Watters.

The bodies were discovered at two different locations. Trammell is being held in jail on a $4 million bond.

Allen is charged with 2 counts of Sodomy and 2 counts of sexual contact with a student (ABC17)

A former Miller County Missouri physical education teacher charged with child sex crimes will be sentenced Wednesday.

Michael Allen pleaded guilty in October to three counts of felony sexual contact with a student.

Authorities were tipped off when the father of a victim reported that his daughter told him about having a relationship with the teacher for the past year.

Investigators say the father confronted Allen about it, who admitted to it

