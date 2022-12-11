Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes.

Marcus Hill/Laclede County Jail
Marcus Hill/Laclede County Jail(ky3)

Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges.

Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a child and tampering with a witness with a different investigation.

Investigators say a woman stated after turning 14 years old, sexual contact between her and Hill would happen two-to-three times a week. Investigators say Hill would say she is meeting him to do chores and have the other adults that were around go run errands.

The former businessman is also facing 13 charges of deceptive business practices filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Hill is being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.

Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last month’s quadruple murder.(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)

An Arkansas man accused of killing his parents and two others will also head to trial this week.

Donnie Trammell faces four counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm for the shooting deaths of William Clinton Trammell, and his wife, Sharon, as well as Shirley Watters, and her son, James Watters.

The bodies were discovered at two different locations. Trammell is being held in jail on a $4 million bond.

Allen is charged with 2 counts of Sodomy and 2 counts of sexual contact with a student
Allen is charged with 2 counts of Sodomy and 2 counts of sexual contact with a student(ABC17)

A former Miller County Missouri physical education teacher charged with child sex crimes will be sentenced Wednesday.

Michael Allen pleaded guilty in October to three counts of felony sexual contact with a student.

Authorities were tipped off when the father of a victim reported that his daughter told him about having a relationship with the teacher for the past year.

Investigators say the father confronted Allen about it, who admitted to it

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
MSHP investigates deadly crash near Republic High School
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.

Latest News

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
Road work graphic.
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride