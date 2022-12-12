7 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants.

The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021.

The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:

Bull Shoals Police Dept. $20,699.94

Flippin Police Dept. $13,497.33

Green Forest Police Dept. $33,110.00

Jasper Police Dept. $17,999.61

Marion County Government $20,071.83

Newton County Sheriff’s Office $62,673.51

The Green Forest Police Department says state funding is crucial in smaller communities where the same budget isn’t available.

“The state support is wonderful because communities our size don’t have the same funding as larger cities have when it comes to generated revenue for the city,” said Police Chief John Bailey.

Chief Bailey says the department plans to use the awarded funding to install laptops in all patrol vehicles to increase presence and processing times.

“Well, overall, it will help keep guys out on the street longer,” he said. “As it is right now, if they do write a citation either at the end of the shift or sometime during the shift, they have to bring the paperwork in, where this will allow us to do the E-citation.”

CLICK HERE to read more information on the Public Safety Equipment Grant.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.