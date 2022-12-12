Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench collapsed onto employees.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed.

According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

By 3 p.m., one of the workers had been rescued and taken to the hospital.

A short time later, rescue crews recovered the body of the other worker.

Police have not identified the workers pending the notification of their families.

The cause of the collapse and the name of the company involved in the work are not known.

Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.(KAIT)

Region 8 News will update this story with more information as new details become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

Latest News

Hospitals work to spot human trafficking
Whataburger in Republic sees big turnout for grand opening
Low pressure will be strengthening in Colorado, with a few showers to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures Heading Down..Down...Down
Springfield-Branson National Airport
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau explains how to manage flight cancelations, delays
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau explains how to manage flight cancelations, delays