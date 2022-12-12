Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning

Jackson County residents and season ticketholders get first opportunity.
Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning.
Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning.(@GEHAField)
By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tickets for the first round of the NFL playoffs go on sale Monday morning online.

The tickets, available only online here, are for a potential Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round, which would be the weekend of Jan. 14-16. Those tickets are available for pre-order by Jackson County residents from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Season ticketholders can already opt in to playoff tickets if they wish, but they can also purchase additional playoff tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday online.

Those online ticket sales become available to the public at-large starting at 11 a.m.

The Chiefs will host at least one playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium if they win the AFC West Division. They clinch the division title with one more win or one more Los Angeles Chargers loss.

The Chiefs currently sit at the #2 seed in the AFC, trailing the Buffalo Bills by a game. If the Chiefs are able to overtake the Bills in their final four games, they will get a first-round bye and will not play in the Wild Card Round, at which point anyone buying playoff tickets Monday will have their Wild Card Round tickets refunded.

If the Chiefs stay at #2 in the AFC or fall, but still win the division, they will play in the Wild Card Round Jan. 14-16.

Playoff tickets for the Divisional Round and the Conference Championship Game will go on sale at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges

Latest News

Flight change, cancellation fees
Flight change, cancellation policies for illness
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Lamar Johnson. A...
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion
Low pressure will be strengthening in Colorado, with a few showers to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes happening this week
Big changes coming this week