Doctors say vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus.

Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend.

“There is a lot of vaccine fatigue,” said Dr. Barbe. “Seems like every time you turn around, we’re recommending another vaccine. They’re all good. They’re all important. But people just get a little bit tired.”

Numbers from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department show from the end of November to the start of December, flu cases increased by 200. There were 2,000 cases since the start of the flu season.

Dr. Barbe said we are a flu hotspot.

“The south-central part of the U.S. right now is having the highest rates of influenza,” said Dr. Barbe. “Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, are some of the highest states in the country.”

Dr. Barbe said people are still getting the flu vaccine, but as of last Friday at Mercy, 41 are hospitalized with the flu. Of those, 30 didn’t get the shot, that’s around 75%.

“If you compare last year to this year, 25 times more influenza cases at this point in the influenza season than last year,” said Dr. Barbe.

He said people not using COVID-19 precautions may have caused more of these flu cases. But this flu shot is up to the task.

“It is very effective, probably reduces hospitalizations 50% in people who get it,” said Dr. Barbe.

Dr. Barbe said everyone should get the shot, but especially if you have young children.

“Young children ages zero to four are susceptible to more severe cases of the flu,” said Dr. Barbe. “I tell my patients that are kind of on the fence, I said, so if you’re going to get the flu, wouldn’t you rather have a milder case of it?”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommends everyone over 6 months old get a flu vaccine, even if you were vaccinated last year.

To find where to get flu vaccines CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.