Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned the dog for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick up Jazzy.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look
KY3's Christmas Greetings: Lisa Rose & family