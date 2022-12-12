FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching our storm system Tuesday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After some saw areas of fog (even dense fog) this morning, the clouds were very stubborn as they held firm today to wrap up the weekend. As a result, temperatures only topped out in the lower to middle 40s across the Missouri Ozarks and middle to upper 40s across northern Arkansas. That was not a big warm up after lows ranged from the middle 30s in the northern Ozarks to lower 40s around Springfield and northern Arkansas. While we’ll stay cool and dry for Monday, we’re focused on a cold front working into the Rocky Mountains. That’s the next storm system on the way here.

The next front to shake things up on Tuesday is working into the Rockies this evening. (KY3)

Before it and a vigorous upper-level low can come our way, we’ll stay cloudy for tonight and mostly cloudy for our Monday.

While dry, mostly cloudy skies will remain in control over the area for Monday. (KY3)

After lows hold near 40 in Springfield and northern Arkansas (with upper 30s northeast of Springfield) overnight, we will have a stronger breeze out of the east and southeast for Monday. However, I am expecting temperatures to stay mainly cool with upper 40s around Springfield and Harrison. Some of the eastern Ozarks may only reach the middle 40s for Monday afternoon. Thanks to a southeast wind at 5-15 mph (with some gusts near 20 at times), the temperatures for Monday should at least be an improvement.

Even with a stronger southeast breeze Monday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will keep us cool for the day ahead. (KY3)

While we stay dry for Monday evening, moisture returning ahead of the approaching storm system could allow for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to develop and move through some areas west of US 65 early Tuesday morning. The rest of the area should start the day on a dry note.

Ahead of the front, we could see some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms west of US 65 early Tuesday morning. (KY3)

As we head toward late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see a line of rain and thunderstorms start to work into the western Ozarks. While the guidance varies between the exact starting time of those better rain chances, that line will work in anytime after 9 or 10 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the cold front, we'll see a line of rain and thunderstorms push into the western Ozarks late Tuesday morning. (KY3)

Once the storms get into the western Ozarks, the incoming cold front will push the line from west to east through the afternoon. With the timing and clouds ahead of the line, we shouldn’t get unstable enough for severe weather. While the severe threat will likely stay in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana, we’ll still keep an eye out for some strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph.

The cold front working in from the west will keep rain and thunderstorms around for Tuesday afternoon. The line will push eastward through the day. (KY3)

By Tuesday evening, any remaining thunderstorm chances will be in the eastern Ozarks along the US Highway 63 corridor. Once we get past 9 o’clock Tuesday night, the bulk of the thunderstorm chances should be to our east with some clearing skies coming into the western Ozarks.

After 9 o'clock Tuesday night, we'll get rid of the rain chances and see skies start to clear. (KY3)

The rain totals with Tuesday’s storms will vary across the area between half an inch and an inch and a third.

The rain and storms Tuesday will leave behind half an inch to almost an inch and a third of rain across the area. (KY3)

While it will (FINALLY) be nice to see sunshine return on Wednesday, the incoming air mass behind the cold front will mean a temperature drop through the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature lows in the upper 30s and highs only topping out in the upper 40s. For Thursday, plan on lows near 30 and highs topping out in the upper 30s.

After a brief spell in the 50s Tuesday, we'll trend colder behind the cold front. (KY3)

If you’re wondering if we can warm up by the coming weekend, look at the upper-level setup by Thursday below.

The upper low behind the front will make sure we turn cold Thursday and stay cold for the coming weekend. (KY3)

The upper-level low that will bring the cold front our way on Tuesday will only start to bring in the colder air for Wednesday and Thursday. Once that upper-low clears out, another upper low in Canada will make sure that the colder than normal air stays in place for the coming weekend. How cold?

Behind Tuesday's front, much colder air will mean highs well below normal by Thursday and the coming weekend. (KY3)

The average high for Springfield by Thursday should be at 47°. After Thursday’s highs in the upper 30s, we’ll see middle 30s for Friday to start the weekend out. Then, we’ll go from highs in the lower 30s on Saturday back into the upper 30s by Sunday. On top of that, we’ll have lows go from the middle 20s Friday morning to lower 20s for both Saturday and Sunday morning. Long-range indications want the cold air to stay in place as we go into early next week. We’ll see if those numbers hold as we head closer to the Christmas holiday.

