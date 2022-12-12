Flight change, cancellation policies for illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seasonal illnesses are hitting households in higher numbers this year and that could impact holiday travel. Many airlines have put illness-related changes and cancellations into their policies.

The refundability of the ticket and fees can vary on domestic flights. Details are available on each airlines website.

United - Ticket changes may be allowed for certain illnesses based on when the change/cancellation is requested. United requires a letter from a licensed physician that travel was not recommended due to the illness.

Delta – For most tickets, excluding basic economy, the date, time or location of the trip on the ticket can be changed prior to departure based on the ticket type.

Jet Blue – Non-refundable tickets are just that; however, when a ticket is cancelled, it can be left open and used within a year to another destination with a change fee.

Frontier – In most cases tickets are non-refundable. Fees depend on the dates of purchase and cancellation. Frontier offers a ‘The Works’ package during booking does offer a refundable ticket.

Southwest – There are no change or cancellation fees, though the price of the ticket may be returned as a flight credit.

Airlines that offer non-domestic flights may have different rules for changes and cancellations for those tickets.

Delta, Frontier and United offer a 24 hour free cancellation option, if the flight is cancelled within 24 hours of booking the ticket.

Having a premium membership or airline credit card can often offer more flexibility for changes and cancellations.

Ticket insurance can be purchased to protect a ticket in the case of changes or cancellations.

