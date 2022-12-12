Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash

Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville Middle School
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning.

According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.

Students on board were in grades 6-8 and were evaluated on the scene by EMS crews. Four students asked for further medical attention for reporting back injuries.

Students who were cleared were taken to their schools.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 7,100+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 200 daily new cases
KY3 Christmas Greetings
WATCH: KY3 Christmas Greetings
KY3 Christmas: Frances, Michael & Lauren; Jessica Hawkins & family, Anthony Saviello & family
KY3 Christmas Greetings: Steve Grant, Spencer Ernst & family, Danielle Davis & family