Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning.

According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.

Students on board were in grades 6-8 and were evaluated on the scene by EMS crews. Four students asked for further medical attention for reporting back injuries.

Students who were cleared were taken to their schools.

