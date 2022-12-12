Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Kansas City in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Janet Jackson and Ludacris will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023!

According to T-Mobile Center’s website, the concert entitled “Janet Jackson: Together Again” will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m.

Ludacris will be Miss Jackson’s special guest.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. You can purchase tickets via t-mobilecenter.com/Ticketmaskter.

Ticketmaster says you’ll be limited to purchasing eight tickets.

Ticket prices range from nearly $500 all the way down to $39.95.

“Really can’t wait to see u guys,” Jackson said on Twitter.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

Humbled to be a part of some ICONIC SHIT👑 I’d Get Yo Tix Now B4 They SELL THE FUCK OUT!! #JanetJackson #TogetherAgainTour pic.twitter.com/g3niWdPyNC — Ludacris (@Ludacris) December 12, 2022

