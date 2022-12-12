Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman's missing dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion.

It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.

His owner is 98 years old and she is desperate to get him back.

Georgia Burton says, “he’s never left home and he’s always been with the family and he doesn’t take up with strangers very well. We went looking that night but didn’t find him.”

Georgia and her family are also passing out fliers, contacting local shelters and posting all over social media, including on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

Two people told Georgia they thought they saw Prince at West and Park but no one has caught him or contacted her.

He does have a collar with his name on it and Georgia’s number. She’s had Prince for eight years, since he was a puppy, and she is having a tough time dealing with his disappearance.

“I don’t sleep good. Every time the phone rings I grab it, hoping someone is telling me they got him. My biggest concern is I don’t want him out in the cold. I want him to have water and to have food. He was really my baby.”

If you see Prince or know anything, you can contact Georgia at 417-869-0111. A-T-and-T is offering a $1000 reward to get Prince back. You can also send in any tips or sightings to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

