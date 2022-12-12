Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65.

According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.

A van was driving south in the northbound lanes when it hit the state trooper head-on damaging the front driver’s side. MSHP says estimated damages to the patrol car will cost around $3,500.

The driver of the van, from Fair Grove, had minor injuries and was not wearing a safety device. A tweet from MSHP Troop D says the driver is suspected of having been intoxicated and has been taken into custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

