Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion

According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer...
According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412 and Macon with 348.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that deer hunters harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season December 3-11.

The department said this is based on preliminary data.

According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412 and Macon with 348.

They said the 2021 antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.

In Missouri the archery season runs through Jan. 15, 2023. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges

Latest News

Flight change, cancellation fees
Flight change, cancellation policies for illness
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Lamar Johnson. A...
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
Low pressure will be strengthening in Colorado, with a few showers to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes happening this week
Big changes coming this week