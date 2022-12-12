Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.

Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.

Officers arrested the driver after a short struggle. They say the suspect suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the SUV did not need medical attention.

