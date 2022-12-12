Queen of Clean: Homemade dishwasher detergent tabs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make dishwasher detergent tabs at home.

How to:

1. 2 - cups washing soda or baking soda

2. 2 - cups Borax

3. 1/2 cup coarse salt or Epsom salts

4. 1/2 cup white vinegar

5. 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil or any fragrance you prefer

6. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pack them into an ice cube tray. Allow drying for 1 – 2 days until firm, then transfer to a labeled container with a lid

7. Use one tablet per load.

Warnings & Cautions: More is not better. Do not use more than one tablet per load. Too much detergent, whether bought at the store or this one you make, will leave residue on dishes and the dishwasher interior.

Linda Says: Find Twenty Mule Team Borax in the laundry aisle of the grocery or big box stores. Epsom salt is found at the grocery and drug store in the health and beauty aids section.

