Shortages for key drugs continue amid surge in illnesses

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grocery stores aren’t the only places sometimes dealing with empty shelves.

Many people in the U.S. are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs. Among those hard-to-find medications: the antibiotic amoxicillin and the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment Adderall.

Experts said shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense.

However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said drugmakers are working nonstop to fill the demand and recommends that patients should follow the advice of their healthcare providers for alternatives, if necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration also said it is keeping close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges

Latest News

Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges air defenses to counter Russia attacks
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
Low pressure will be strengthening in Colorado, with a few showers to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes happening this week
Courtesy: Queen of Clean
Queen of Clean: Homemade dishwasher detergent tabs