Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged with assault and claiming to be a Springfield Police Officer over the weekend.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Nathan Smith has been charged with two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth-degree assault.

Officers responded to an assault on Sunday night at Rapid Roberts on W. Sunshine.



The victim was in the parking lot when the suspect, Nathan Smith, 38, approached him and identified himself as a police officer.



The Springfield Police Department says officers responded to an assault Sunday night at a Rapid Robers gas station on W. Sunshine. The victim told officers that they were parked in their car in the parking lot when a man, Smith, came up to them and identified himself as a police officer, and demanded the victim leave the parking lot.

The victim did not believe Smith and told Smith he would call 911. Smith then ran away before returning a short time later. According to court documents, when Smith returned, he was holding a bottle of alcohol and said again that he was a police officer demanding the victim leave.

The victim told Smith they were not leaving, and Smith then said he was going to beat the victim up as he pulled out a bowie knife. The victim told police that Smith started slashing him with the knife. Smith also kicked the victim in the leg. Smith then ran away.

The victim called the police and also found alcohol that Smith had spilled in the car.

Smith returned to the scene while SPD was there, and they arrested Smith. He admitted to approaching someone in the parking lot and said that person in the car was trying to kill everyone. Smith also stated the victim had bodies in their car.

