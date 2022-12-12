Springfield Police Department explains how to avoid porch pirates during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for online shopping, and the criminals know it too.

Officials from the Springfield Police Department say they see increased opportunistic offenders during the holiday season.

“What I would be afraid of is maybe somebody realizing that you’re not home, or they’re not paying attention to what’s out there,” said Springfield Police acting Lt. Jason Trusler. “OIt’snot a good idea to leave a big pile of boxes out if you can avoid it.”

Here are some tips for keeping the package pinchers from ruining your holiday season.

1. Think about investing in a P.O. box for deliveries

2. If your employer allows it see if you can have packages delivered to your place of work.

3. Avoid letting piles of packages or mail accumulate outside your home.

4. If you’re going out of town, alert the post office so they can hold your mail until you return.

5. Make sure not to leave lights on or off too long. Frequently change them from on and off so criminals know you’re home.

6. Coordinate with your neighbors and let them know when you’re expecting an important package.

7. Invest in a camera outside your door to deter criminals. If they do end up stealing your packages, the police can use their face to try to track them down.

8. If a package is stolen, go to springfieldmo.gov and fill out a police report.

