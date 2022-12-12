ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau explains how to manage flight cancelations, delays

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather and staffing shortages are among the problems that sometimes lead to the delay or cancellation of flights during the holidays. With that in mind, it’s important that travelers have a plan to deal with airline issues.

Experts recommend downloading your carrier’s app to keep up to date on your flight’s status. You can also sign up for text or phone notifications.

If something goes wrong, consumer advocates say it’s important to save your receipts for any extra expenses caused by a delay or cancellation. And make sure you know your rights and how to protect your pocketbook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Pea Ridge fatal crash
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
Chestnut Expressway crash
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

Latest News

Hospitals work to spot human trafficking
Whataburger in Republic sees big turnout for grand opening
Low pressure will be strengthening in Colorado, with a few showers to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures Heading Down..Down...Down
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau explains how to manage flight cancelations, delays