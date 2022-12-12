ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau explains how to manage flight cancelations, delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather and staffing shortages are among the problems that sometimes lead to the delay or cancellation of flights during the holidays. With that in mind, it’s important that travelers have a plan to deal with airline issues.

Experts recommend downloading your carrier’s app to keep up to date on your flight’s status. You can also sign up for text or phone notifications.

If something goes wrong, consumer advocates say it’s important to save your receipts for any extra expenses caused by a delay or cancellation. And make sure you know your rights and how to protect your pocketbook.

