CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man hides machete under homeowner’s porch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in north Springfield are voicing concerns after security camera footage of what appears to be a man putting what looks like a machete under a local family’s porch came to light.

It happened on the 900 block of North Concord in Springfield near Chestnut Expressway on December 6.

Neighbors say there has been an issue of homeless people sometimes leaving dangerous things in their neighborhood.

“In this area alone specifically, there’s a major problem,” said Javiere Benson, who lives on the street. ”There are more homeless people than anything.”

KY3 asked 911 about call volume in the past year, and the dispatch center says it received 14 calls specifically for trespassing in a 500-foot radius around Concord and 15 calls involving “squatters” in a 1,000-foot radius.

“I’ve been even noticing my windows messed with, and my car was broken into a couple of months ago,” said Toenisha Finnern, who lives on the street.

Finnern says she has run into issues with random items that have been left behind at her home as well.

We spoke to Springfield Police, who said if you see something, say something.

”If it’s a vacant house and you see subjects entering inside of it, then call the police in the house and we come out there and investigate it for whether it be for burglary or for trespassing,” said Lt. Mark Foos with SPD. “We can ask them to leave if they leave on their own accord but we can’t force them to unless we have a complainant willing to sign or pursue charges.”

