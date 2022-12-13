Drought Assessment Committee meets on Tuesday to discuss drought status in Missouri

Drought Assessment Committee to meet on Tuesday in Missouri
Drought Assessment Committee to meet on Tuesday in Missouri(WCTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its fourth meeting to discuss the status of the state’s drought, as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing coordinated state and federal response.

The Drought Assessment Committee will meet virtually at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed via Webex. The Webex link is below.

Drought Assessment Committee Virtual Meeting

Executive Order 22-04 Drought Alert, signed by Governor Mike Parson in July, instructs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to convene the special committee to help guide the state’s drought response. The committee is composed of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate the impacts of the drought. Executive Order 22-04 declared a drought alert for 53 Missouri counties that are in severe or extreme drought. Executive Order 22-07 extended Missouri’s drought alert until March 1, 2023, to continue to address issues outlined by the state’s Drought Assessment Committee.

Updated drought information, including a link to the national drought conditions reporting survey and a U.S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri, and much more, is available by clicking on the link below.

Drought Monitor Map of Missouri

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Whataburger opens its restaurant in Republic, Mo. on December 12.
Republic Police Department releases traffic plan for opening of Whataburger on Monday
Nathan Smith mug. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer
And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger

Latest News

sneezing
Springfield doctors say more people are seeking urgent care for various respiratory illnesses
Ring camera footage captures man hiding machete under homeowners porch
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man hides machete under homeowner’s porch
Agricultural experts says shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry, as bird flu flies across the state
Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch