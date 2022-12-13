Federal grand jury indicts Ava, Mo., man for child pornography after demolition crews find it behind home’s wall

Harold Lloyd Blair, Jr., 66, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted an Ava, Mo., man for producing child pornography after photos of the child victim’s sexual assault were discovered hidden behind a wall of his former residence being demolished.

Harold Lloyd Blair, Jr., 66, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Dec. 6, 2022, with one count of using a minor to produce child pornography.

The federal indictment alleges that Blair used a minor to produce child pornography from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2013.

The investigation began on Dec. 2, when workers employed by Douglas County, Mo., discovered a filing cabinet that contained images of child pornography in a house they were tearing down. Workers using heavy equipment tore into a wall and found the filing cabinet, then contacted the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department. Investigators learned that Blair had sold the house to the county.

State charges were originally filed against Blair in Douglas County but will be dismissed by the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney in lieu of the federal indictment.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the West Plains, Mo., Police Department, with assistance from the Douglas County, Mo., Prosecuting Attorney.

