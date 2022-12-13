Joel E. Barber in Laclede County hires school protection officer for safety

By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Joel E. Barber School District in Laclede County hired a school protection officer.

The school protection officer program is new to the district. The school board decided on the program to try to alleviate staff shortages.

The district hired officer Mike Mobley, a retired Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. Officer Mobley has spent the past couple of months getting to know the school and how to better protect students.

“They’ve had a lot of support through the administration, the board, and then also just the security that they’ve already implemented. They were already looking ahead, and they’re ahead of the game right now,” said Officer Mobley.

The school lost its school resource officer in May, leading to the change.

