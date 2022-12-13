Leading cause of death among firefighters might come as a surprise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters face risks every time they respond to a call including possible long-term dangers to their health.

But the current leading cause of death among firefighters may come as a surprise.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, heart disease was the former leading cause of death among firefighters. But that has now been displaced by occupational cancer with 74 percent of the deaths added to the IAFF’s Memorial Wall each year now attributed to cancer.

“It’s not going to be surprising to firefighters,” said Chad Davis, the President of the local IAFF with around 350 members across southwest Missouri. “We understand that our job is inherently dangerous and what we’ve learned over the years is occupational cancer is now the number one danger.”

And while many of us may wonder how cancer can be such a big problem because firefighters usually wear some type of respirator to keep them from inhaling toxic smoke, Davis explained that it’s not “inhalation” that’s the problem.

It’s “absorption” through the skin.

“Every piece of furniture in your house has chemical content like paint that releases different carcinogens when they burn,” Davis pointed out. “So those carcinogens are in the air and we’re absorbing that through our skin. There’s a multitude of specific types of cancers such as lymphoma, testicular cancer and mesothelioma that we have a two-to-three times greater chance of contracting than the general public.”

While there’s no way to completely avoid that risk, the Firefighter Cancer Support Network is joining the IAFF to educate firefighters on the best practices to avoid getting cancer.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is after a working fire we do a mass decontamination which is basically turning the hose on yourself to wash off, putting your gear in a plastic bag and put that gear in a compartment rather than in the cab with you,” said Chief Richard Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District. “When you get back to the station you immediately get out of the clothing your in, take a shower, wash the gear and just try to clean up faster. And that’s a big change from our history because back in the day all that soot and blackness all over you was viewed as a badge of honor. It’s taken a while to get people educated on that. It wasn’t unusual to have volunteers who’d throw their gear in the car after a fire and leave it there two weeks before they got it out again. Some of us would take that dirty gear home and hang it in the foyer. So then we’re exposing our family. But we’ve learned a lot over the years.”

Davis said that the Springfield Fire Department lost a firefighter to occupational cancer about eight years ago and that death hit home to all the departments in the area.

“When you see one of your brothers or sisters go though that and see the effect it has on their family and everybody they work with, it brings all your worst fears to light,” Davis said. “Quiet frankly, it’s terrifying.”

“I do worry about it,” Stirts admitted. “Especially as you get older and your body changes so much. Today I still can’t do what I did three years ago and you have to wonder how much your brain and your body has absorbed over the years. I became a cadet at 10 years-old and was going into burning buildings when I was 14 which would get us in a lot of trouble these days. But I’ve been in this for 40 years and you worry that there’s a ticking timebomb. All that time with soot on my face may catch up with me one day. As we speak today it makes me feel all jittery because I know I lived in that time when we didn’t pay much attention to it.”

