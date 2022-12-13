Mark your calendars, theater lovers: Tony Awards are June 11

The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York.
The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The producers of the Tony Awards have set June 11 for the show that celebrates the best of Broadway and are setting it in a new location — more than a hundred blocks north of New York City’s theater district.

The telecast will be broadcast live from the lush and elegant United Palace, a 3,400-seat venue in uptown Washington Heights that is Manhattan’s fourth-largest theater. It opened in 1930 and hosts concerts, movie premieres and events.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “We look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theater.”

The awards eligibility cut-off date is April 27 and nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced May 2. The telecast will be shown on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

For many years, the awards show has aired from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, or if not available, from the 2,900-seat Beacon Theatre on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

