The Place: Christmas swiss roll cake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Egg Lady Jo Manhart stops by with a Christmas classic... her famous swiss roll cake!

Here’s the recipe:

Beat until stiff (holds a soft point)………………………………………..6 egg whites, ½ tsp. cream of tartar

Beat in gradually, until glossy………………………………………………. ½ cup sugar

Set aside and using another bowl . . .

Beat until thick and lemon-colored………………………………………. 6 egg yolks

Add in and beat. …………………………………………………………………… ½ cup sugar, then. . .

Sift together and beat into the yolk mixture………………………….. 4 TBS cocoa, 4 TBS flour, 1/4 tsp. salt

Stir into above…………………………………………………………………………1 tsp. Vanilla, then . . .

Carefully fold the egg yolk mixture into the beaten egg whites. Spread evenly onto a shallow 15 ½ x10 ½ pan (with ½” sides all around; it used to be called a “jelly roll pan”) lined with well-greased paper. (Parchment is good, but still needs greasing on both sides, try to make the paper large enough to protect the rising cake from getting stuck on the hot sides of the cookie sheet as it cooks)

Bake at 325 (moderately slow oven) for 20-25 minutes, just until surface springs back when touched lightly with finger. IMMEDIATELY turn upside down onto a towel (not terrycloth) thoroughly sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar. IMMEDIATELY remove paper from cake, and roll up, using the towel to bring it along, beginning at side; if a thick, shorter roll is desired, begin to roll at the end. You will leave the towel with the cake as it cools, and then to the freezer if you want to wait a while before you put the Yule Log together.

Of course, when ready to fill and frost the chocolate roll, you will let it thaw completely before working with it, or else the cake will break up. Handle very gently. The cake is almost like a sponge, you can handle it without tearing if careful.

Two more steps, you’ve already done the hard part: When ready to finish, make the filling:

Dissolve 1 tsp. plain gelatin in 2 TBS cream over hot water, set aside.

Whip until almost stiff……………………………………………………………… 2 cups whipping cream

Then add………………………………………………………………………………….. ½ cup SIFTED powdered sugar, the gelatin and 2 tsp. vanilla flavoring, continue beating without turning it into butter!!! I always seem to wait too long to add the gelatin, and it has turned solid, re-warm over water until fluid, then add, but do better next time.

YOU NEED HELP now: Place the chocolate roll on a long, sturdy surface. I have an antique dish, 6″ wide and 14″ long, made for that purpose, but until I got that, I covered a cardboard with foil to turn the roll into a Yule Log. Gently remove the sugared towel from the innards of the chocolate roll, and ask someone to carefully hold one side up while you pile the whipped cream/gelatin mixture inside, being sure to not leave airspace in the top of the roll. Roll the top over the fat filling of whipped cream, being sure you have a cylinder of chocolate roll. Whipped cream will be falling out of the ends, don’t worry, push it back in as well as you can, eat the rest.

The final step is to cover the chocolate roll stuffed with whipped cream with chocolate frosting. You may use any chocolate frosting you like working with; but I find this simple one the best choice for playing with as you make the thing resemble a log, you can do a lot of swishing around before it gets hard:

1 stick margarine

2 squares semi-sweet chocolate (it used to be “2 squares” was 2 ounces; now I believe each square is ½ ounce, so you will need 4 squares)

1 ‘box’ powdered sugar (again, p. sugar comes in a plastic bag; one bag will easily do it) SIFT THE P. SUGAR before you add, no white lumps to try to beat out.

5 TBS. milk

Melt the margarine and the chocolate squares in a mid-sized heavy pan, stir well, pour into a mixer and add the milk. Then add the SIFTED powdered sugar until it is of spreading consistency. Of course, add more sugar or more milk to get the consistency you want.

The only thing left to do is decorate it. I use greenery fresh from the cedar, pine or holly trees, maraschino cherries here and there for berries. If freezing, don’t decorate it until you pull it out and let it thaw before serving.

Your friend, Jo Manhart, Missouri Egg Council

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.