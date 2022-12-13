Police: Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old years after disappearance

Authorities say 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia this week in connection with the death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley, KPHO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have made an arrest in a 2016 case involving the death of a child.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia in connection with the death of her adopted 10-year-old son Jesse Wilson.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said that last week, a grand jury indicted Crystal Wilson on one count of abandoning or concealing a body before Monday’s arrest.

KPHO reports the 10-year-old was initially reported missing from his home in a Sundance neighborhood in July 2016. Authorities were joined by hundreds of volunteers from the community, including staff from the school he attended.

Police said they spent hours searching for the boy but found no trace of him. The FBI also helped in the search and authorities didn’t rule out foul play in his disappearance.

In March 2018, a Buckeye municipal employee found what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains on the side of the road near State Route 85 and Broadway Road.

A few days later, authorities said those remains were positively identified as Jesse. His cause of death was classified as undetermined.

Authorities said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before Jesse’s remains were discovered. When police contacted her about the identification, she had already relocated to Georgia.

In November 2020, Chief Hall said a new investigator was assigned to the case to explore new angles and continue the investigation.

Authorities didn’t immediately release what new evidence may have been gathered but they submitted a case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges.

Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury on Dec. 9.

Chief Halls said Crystal Wilson is expected to be extradited to Arizona for prosecution.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Thanks to the warm front, temperatures will warm into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold..Then Colder
Nathan Smith mug. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer

Latest News

A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
Massive boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
It used to be heart disease...now the leading cause may surprise you.
Leading cause of death among firefighters might come as a surprise
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
Prosecution rests in Jan. 6th case against Chris Grider
Prosecution rests in Jan. 6th case against central Texas man
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis