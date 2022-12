Retailers holiday shopping deadlines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every December, retailers set shopping deadlines for purchases to arrive by Christmas. In case you miss a deadline, they still may offer expedited options like next-day shipping, for a fee. If you’re unable to shop locally, here is a list, courtesy of RetailMeNot, of national retailers and their deadlines.

Retailer Standard Shipping Expedited Options (Fees May Apply)

Academy Sports + Outdoors Dec. 16 by 2 p.m. CT for Standard. Dec. 24 for 2-hour curbside pickup.

Amazon Dec. 23 for one-day delivery (Prime) Dec. 16 for non-Prime members ordering over $25.

American Girl Dec. 12 for Standard. Dec. 20 for Expedited.**

Barnes and Noble Dec. 17 at noon EST for Standard. Dec. 19 for Express; Dec. 20 for Expedited.

Bass Pro Shops Dec. 14 for Standard. Dec. 21 for Two-Day; Dec. 23 for Overnight.

Bath & Body Works Dec. 16 for Standard. Dec. 21 for Expedited.

Bed Bath & Beyond Dec. 19. for Standard. Dec. 21 for Expedited; Dec. 22 for Express.

Best Buy See estimated arrival date for each product at checkout. Same-day pickup available through Dec. 24.

Cabela’s Dec. 14 for Standard. Dec. 21 for Two-Day; Dec. 23 for Overnight.

Dell Dec. 14 for Standard. Dec. 21 for Next-Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Dec. 18 for Standard. Dec. 20 for Expedited; Dec. 21 for Express; 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 same-day

Dillard’s Dec. 20 for all options.

Disney Store Dec. 17 for Standard. Dec. 15 for personalized gifts. Dec. 20 for 2-Day Express. Dec. 21 for Next-Day Express.

Harry & David Dec. 18 for Standard. Dec. 20 for 3-Day Express; Dec. 21 for 2-Day; Dec. 22 for Overnight.

H&M Dec. 14 for free Standard.

Home Depot View estimated delivery date in cart.

JOANN Dec. 14 for Standard. Dec. 19 for Express.

Kohl’s Dec. 16 for FREE/Standard. Dec. 20 for 2-Day.

LEGO Dec. 16 for Standard. Dec. 20 for Express.

L.L. Bean Dec. 18 free shipping ($50 purchase) Dec. 18 for express.

Lowe’s Dec. 16 for Standard (free with $45 order) *not available with all options

Macy’s Dec. 21 for Standard (free*) Dec. 22 for Express; Dec. 24* for same-day delivery

Michaels Dec. 16, 12 p.m. for Standard (free with $49+); Dec. 21, 12 p.m. for 2nd-Day; Dec. 24, 1 p.m. for same-day.

Pottery Barn Dec. 18, 10 p.m. PT for standard.** Dec. 21 for next-day.**

Sam’s Club Dec. 18 for Ground; Dec. 8 for freight. Dec. 23 or 24, 12 p.m. for same-day*

Sephora Dec. 20, 6 a.m. ET for Standard. Dec. 21, 9 a.m. ET for 2-Day. Dec. 22, 6 a.m. ET for 1-Day.

Shutterfly Dec. 15 for Economy. Dec. 16 for Standard. Dec. 17 for Expedited; Dec. 18 for Rush; Dec. 19 for Super Rush.

Snapfish Dec. 13 for Lowest-Price Shipping; Dec. 14 for Ground. Dec. 18 for Expedited; Dec. 19 for Rush.

Target Dec. 21 at noon CST for free 2-day shipping ($35+). * Same-day delivery available*

UGG Dec. 16. Dec. 19 for Expedited; Dec. 22 for Next-Day.

Ulta Dec. 17 for Standard Dec. 21, noon CT for expedited; Dec. 22, noon CT for premium.

Walmart Dec. 19 for Free 2-Day. Check delivery estimate for each item at checkout. Same-day delivery, 6 p.m. cutoff*

World Market Dec. 13 for Ground*. Dec. 20, 12 p.m. PST 2nd Day; Dec. 21, 12 p.m. PST overnight.*

*Terms apply

**Dates for customization may vary

This list only applies to items shipped within the contiguous United States. This list does not constitute a guarantee that items will arrive by the date listed above.

