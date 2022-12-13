Springfield doctors say more people are seeking urgent care for various respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu, cold and COVID-19 season is ramping up across the Ozarks.

If you need urgent help from a doctor in Springfield you may be waiting for a while.

“We’re going to say wow this seems so much worse than last season. But we say that every year,” said Dr. Jamie Jones with CoxHealth.

He says doctors across the region are busy.

“I think if we look at our raw numbers, our numbers are up a bit. But our numbers have been up 5 to 20 percent each consecutive over the last 5 or 6 years. We are seeing a little bit of a perfect storm with the respiratory season,” he said.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department flu cases have increased by 200 cases since the end of November. They’re up a total of 2,000 cases since the start of the flu season.

With more people getting sick wait times to see a physician increase. Dr. Jones says knowing what type of care to seek and when is important.

“We really need to reserve those emergency visits for those things that are truly emergent,” he said.

Currently, Dr. Jones says a majority of patients coming through the doors at urgent care clinics are school-aged children.

“Kids with fever for a day or two, runny nose, and cough, and they’re at that school age, healthy kid, keep them at home. They don’t necessarily need to be evaluated,” he said As a caveat we would always tell you, every kid might be different. Ask your primary care provider that same question. When should I get in because they need to ultimately be the person that speaks to that for your family.”

He recommends the same advice for adults.

“We’re always going to encourage everybody, if you can get in to see your primary care provider, they know you best. Try to get in. Do a virtual visit. There’s a lot of different options in the Cox system to try to utilize that access point,” he said.

In addition to the flu cases increasing COVID-19 is still a factor. Doctors say this is why more people may be seeking care.

Across Missouri more than 7100 cases had been reported by the end of the first week of this month, and 17 people have died.

On Monday Arkansas reported nearly 200 new cases.

Doctors are urging everyone to get their vaccines and booster shots.

