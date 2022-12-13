Springfield real estate group makes large donation to Ronald McDonald House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reece Nichols Real Estate group presented Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House a large donation as part of its Gold Key Project.

The Gold Key Project and the Ronald McDonald House’s mission is to help reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families by providing a loving, warm, comforting home environment during their child’s medical care.

”Every transaction that Gold Key Agents have done, they have chosen to donate a minimum of $100 out of each transaction towards the Ronald McDonald House, which helps provide one evening for families that have children in care so that this provides them a home away from home.”

As per the Gold Key Project, Reece Nichols Real Estate will continue its pledge of assisting hospitalized children and their families.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.