Springfield real estate group makes large donation to Ronald McDonald House

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reece Nichols Real Estate group presented Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House a large donation as part of its Gold Key Project.

The Gold Key Project and the Ronald McDonald House’s mission is to help reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families by providing a loving, warm, comforting home environment during their child’s medical care.

”Every transaction that Gold Key Agents have done, they have chosen to donate a minimum of $100 out of each transaction towards the Ronald McDonald House, which helps provide one evening for families that have children in care so that this provides them a home away from home.”

As per the Gold Key Project, Reece Nichols Real Estate will continue its pledge of assisting hospitalized children and their families.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Thanks to the warm front, temperatures will warm into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, wind, thunder, fog...then cold
Nathan Smith mug. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer

Latest News

Springfield real estate group makes large donation to Ronald McDonald House
The Harrison, Ark. City Council was met with a proposal for a 15% water rate increase for all...
City of Harrison, Ark. proposing 15% water rate increase in 2023
Firefighters in the Ozarks react to study showing higher cancer risks
Joel E. Barber in Laclede County hires school protection officer for safety