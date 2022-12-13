US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Nathan Smith mug. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer
Thanks to the warm front, temperatures will warm into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, wind, thunder, fog...then cold

Latest News

KY3 Christmas Greetings: Michael Gibson & family, Ron Hearst, Steve Grant
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail