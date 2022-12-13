Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first of what will be five new Whataburger franchises in the Springfield area opened on Monday at 11 a.m. in Republic.

And if you wanted to be first in line to get a burger?

“We got here at 11:30 last night so we’ve been here almost 12 hours,” said Connor Steele, the driver of the first car to arrive.

“Slept in the car,” added his twin brother Dillon in the passenger seat. The twin brothers were both decked out in Kansas City Chiefs clothing which they pointed out was another nod to their passion for Whataburger.

“We know Patrick Mahomes played a big part in bringing Whataburger to Missouri and we were pumped that it’s coming,” said Dillion.

Mahomes, a Texas native and former quarterback at Texas Tech, is a huge Whataburger fan himself and was part of a franchise ownership group that brought the first Whataburger to the Kansas City area. Whataburger is based in San Antonio, Texas, and is quickly adding franchises throughout Missouri. Ozark will be getting a Whataburger soon and there will be three in Springfield on Kearney, Sunshine, and Eastgate near Costco.

While the Steele twins got a gift basket and 52 coupons to get free Whataburgers for a year for being first in line, so did Brandon Moore, who was first at the other speaker of the dual-lane drive-thru.

But he only had to wait nine hours to place his order.

“I got here at 2 a.m.,” he said.

And like the twin brothers showing their Chiefs colors, Moore was dressed in Dallas Cowboys gear for a reason as well. He grew up eating Whataburgers in Dallas.

“My parents moved us here (Springfield) in 1991 and I’ve been waiting 30 years for Whataburger to come back,” he explained.

Husband and wife Butch and Ruby Winslow drove an hour and 40 minutes from Gainesville for the opening and then had to wait five hours to place an order. But for Ruby, it was a chance to experience some nostalgia.

“I’m originally from south Texas and I remember paying 35 cents for my first Whataburger back around 1959,” she said.

The Winslows made the most of their long drive and long wait by producing a notebook page full of orders for the rest of the family as well as themselves.

The Whataburger employee taking their order had to ask them to stop several times.

“Hold on just a second,” the employee said. “Believe it or not, everybody’s new.”

But a grand opening with tons of traffic is nothing new to franchise officials. While the Republic Police Department had officers on duty to help deter traffic jams, it was impossible to keep the thousands of cars who descended on Whataburger from filling up the shoulder of Highway 60 and a right turn lane that goes into the Whataburger parking lot. The two eastbound lanes on the highway were able to keep moving, although they were slowed at times.

“The line you see here is not unusual at all,” said Whataburger Public Relations Director Dash Blaker. “We always work with the police departments in every town we come into. We want to keep people safe and get them through the line as quick as possible.”

“We also worked with MoDOT,” added Maj. Jamie Burks with the Republic Police Department. “They brought some cones and their message board out on the highway to tell people there’s slow traffic ahead. It was backed up about a half-mile at one point. Highway 60 has approximately 40,000 cars a day that travel on it. And we just want to keep that traffic flowing at least for the first week during the opening.”

While the twins at the head of the line waited 12 hours, a check of a group in line around 5 p.m. found the wait at that point was about two-and-a-half hours. And while some may think people are crazy to wait that long for a burger, Whataburger officials recalled one couple who drove 16 hours by Jeep from La Porte, Texas to Colorado Springs for a Whataburger opening.

And keep in mind Whataburger is based in Texas and has many restaurants along the way.

“The day we opened in Colorado Springs it was seven degrees below zero and snowing,” Blaker remembered. “They were driving a rag-top Jeep and it was so cold that their transmission froze up. But they made it to the opening dressed in Whataburger Snuggies and lots of our gear. And we see that all the time. It’s like a party.”

Throughout the day the backed-up traffic never let up and that may continue for several more days.

“They’re open 24 hours and seven days a week except for Christmas,” Burks pointed out. “So if you want to try and avoid the traffic you might try coming at midnight.”

But for the first few days at least, don’t count on it.

