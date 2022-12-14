Aurora School District faces two lawsuits claiming children sexually assaulted on bus

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora School District faces two separate lawsuits involving girls attending Pate Early Childhood Center and riding a school bus to get there.

Court documents show between October and December of 2019, a girl, five years old at the time, says she was targeted by a teenage boy at least six times. The five-year-old asked her school bus driver if she could sit next to him to avoid the teenager, and the bus driver wouldn’t allow it. After the student told her mom what happened, the family reached out to the school’s principal, and, according to the girl’s lawyers, nothing ever came of it.

In a separate case starting a year earlier, in October 2018, court documents show a six-year-old girl says a teenager sexually assaulted her on another bus in the district.

The lawsuits go after the students, the district, the bus drivers, as well as the parents of the teen boys.

Both victims are being represented by the same law firm out of Joplin, Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci. The firm said it is looking for policy changes in a phone call. The families involved want children going to school to be safe.

The Aurora School District declined an on-camera interview for this story. It also wouldn’t confirm if the students or bus drivers involved in the suits are still with the district.

The district did say via email:

I appreciate you reaching out this morning, December 14, 2022, regarding this matter. With such short notice, since it will air early today and given that this matter is in active litigation, we cannot provide comment. The District will respond to the allegations set forth in the lawsuit according to the process outlined by the law and the court. Our number one priority has been and continues to be the safety of our students.

I will say that the District intends to defend this litigation as it did with the first lawsuit filed January 25, 2021.

Our number one priority has been and continues to be the safety of our students.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction...
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
The City of Eureka Springs is looking to establish a parking district that is focused at...
City of Eureka Springs, Ark. looking to establish parking district
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,150 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 650 daily new cases
Michael Trulove is charged with multiple sex crimes against children.
Sunrise Beach, Mo., man charged with sex crimes against children