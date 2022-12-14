Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police and a sergeant in the Branson Police Department resigned before the completion of an internal investigation.

In October, the city placed Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray on administrative leave pending the investigation. The two resigned effective immediately on Monday.

City leaders have not revealed what led up to the investigation. City leaders described it only as a personnel matter.

On Thursday, the city will formally announce the Branson Police Department’s new chief of police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.