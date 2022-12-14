Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police and a sergeant in the Branson Police Department resigned before the completion of an internal investigation.

In October, the city placed Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray on administrative leave pending the investigation. The two resigned effective immediately on Monday.

City leaders have not revealed what led up to the investigation. City leaders described it only as a personnel matter.

On Thursday, the city will formally announce the Branson Police Department’s new chief of police.

